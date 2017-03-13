In Chandigarh Sector 5: Soon to be museum, Jeanneret’s house to be thrown open on March 22

for old times sake: House of Swiss-born architect Pierre Jeanneret in Sector 5 of Chandigarh. Express Archives for old times sake: House of Swiss-born architect Pierre Jeanneret in Sector 5 of Chandigarh. Express Archives

THE HOUSE of Swiss-born architect Pierre Jeanneret in Sector 5, which is being converted into a museum, will be thrown open to the public on March 22. Deepika Gandhi, director, Chandigarh Architecture Museum and Le Corbusier Centre, who is involved in the restoration of this house, confirmed the development. Sources said that UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore had been invited for the inauguration on that day. He was learnt to have given his consent. Initially, no entry fee will be charged from visitors who come to see the museum. “However, the administration can levy a charge after a few months,” said an official.

The museum will display the work of Jeanneret, Chandigarh’s first chief architect, and the contributions he made for the city during his stay here from 1954 to 1965. The house was designed by Jeanneret himself.

In the past, since the house of the architect was used by several government officials who made changes by carrying out renovation repeatedly, it lost its original structure and restoration had to be carried out.

Jeanneret had designed the layout of Panjab University building and had also designed Gandhi Bhawan. Not many know that some schools like that of Sector 22 government primary school have also been designed by him.

With the Capitol Complex getting UNESCO’S world heritage status, the UT Administration expects to attract many

foreign tourists. The range of furniture that Jeanneret designed will also be put on display.