‘In absence of trainer, overuse injuries are most common problems’

Time to hit the gym? (Thinkstock) Time to hit the gym? (Thinkstock)

How important is it to have a trainer who can guide on how to use open air gyms properly?

Generally, if it is a low-impact exercise, you generally don’t need a special trainer. Most forms of low-impact exercises can be managed by the people on their own. But when we talk about high-impact and muscle-building exercises, I think training should be under some kind of supervision. It is always better to start the exercise under some kind of supervision. In the long run, you may not require the supervision or a specialised trainer, but initially supervision is important.

If there is no trainer and people are using machines at the gyms, can it harm the body?

In the absence of a trainer, overuse injuries are most common problems. Soreness of muscles is also a common problem. For those using excess weight, it could lead to muscle sprain and the situation could go even worse to a stress fracture.

How serious could it be for elderly people?

Elderly people using machines in a gym will have to be more careful because they have associated medical problems. The youngsters mostly know what needs to be done and how to use a gym. But if aged people go and start using the machines on their own, it can lead to some problems.

Do you get cases from general population who perform exercise without any training and then land in trouble?

No, we usually don’t get cases from the general population. We usually get athletes who come to us after suffering overuse injuries. We hardly see cases coming to us from the general population where anyone develops any problem, by using an exercise machine.

Advice for those doing exercises with the help of machines without any supervision?

My advice would be that if a person is doing exercise on simple equipment like cycling etc, then there is no requirement for any trainer. But if the person has never used these machines and gym equipment, then definitely you would require some supervision.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App