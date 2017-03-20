Mohali murder: In 2011, couple were accused in multi-crore scam

A search being carried out in the bedroom (Photo: Jasbir Malhi/ Express) A search being carried out in the bedroom (Photo: Jasbir Malhi/ Express)

EKAM SINGH Dhillon and his wife Seerat Dhillon were among 11 accused in a multi-crore scam that came to light in 2011. The scam, estimated to be around Rs 87 crore, included many high-profile people as accused. Besides Ekam and Seerat, other accused in the scam were Vikramjit Singh Chimni, former CEO of Citrus Council, Punjab, Madhumita Nain, Navjot Singh (deceased), Uma Saini and the proprietors of another Delhi-based firm. The case is under trial in a local court at Mohali.

An inquiry into the alleged scam conducted by senior IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh in 2011 had revealed that Punjab Agro Corporation had spent around Rs 87 crore on crop diversification projects, with just around 4,000 acres of land actually covered under the diversification plans instead of the proposed 20,000 acres. It was alleged that the Council of Citrus and Agri-Juicing and Organic Farming Council of Punjab had misappropriated government funds. Ekam was working as a senior officer in Punjab Agro when the case was registered. His wife Seerat was a co-director in a firm with Madhumita.

The Punjab Police’s crime wing had on February 3, 2011, lodged an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against 11 accused, including Vikramjit Singh Chimni (chief executive officer), Ekam Singh Dhillon (senior manager), Gurpreet Singh Nain (assistant general manager), his wife Madhumita Nain, Seerat Dhillon, Navjot Singh, Rajinder Singh, Dr Vipin Kumar Saini, Uma Saini and Yogesh Dutta.

Ekam joined Punjab Agro after leaving his job in the tea estate. He lost his job in Punjab Agro after his name figured in the FIR.

