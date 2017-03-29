Important issues glossed over in Governor’s address, says Phoolka

Amarinder speaks out: “I do not know why they (AAP) are acting this way, they will get ample time to speak and the government has no problem with that” PTI Photo Amarinder speaks out: “I do not know why they (AAP) are acting this way, they will get ample time to speak and the government has no problem with that” PTI Photo

Pointing out glaring inadequacies in Governor’s address in the assembly Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, HS Phoolka said that there were several instances where the Congress government had failed to address important issues and had just glossed over them.

Speaking to media persons after the Governor’s address, Phoolka said that if Congress wanted to copy the AAP scheme of Mohalla clinics then it should have done it in toto. “They should have copied all the facets of the scheme which we have successfully run in Delhi instead of just copying it in piecemeal basis,” Phoolka said. He stated that the proposed new legislation on sale of farmer’s land is an eyewash because it is in very few instances that actual sale or auction of land takes place. “Maximum loans are for agriculture equipment and for tractors and the banks take away these equipment which is very humiliating for the farmer. Nothing has been said on that count,” he said.

Phoolka added that impression was given to the farmers that their loans would be waived and they stopped paying their installments due to which penal interest was imposed on them. This would result in more harm to the farmers than any benefit if the scheme is brought in the present form by the government, he added. The Leader of Opposition said that the government is also silent on what compensation will be given to the farmers if their crops get destroyed for some reason. “The address is completely silent on this aspect,’ he said.

He said that the address was also silent on the ‘goonda tax’ being implemented on sand mining. “The ‘goonda tax’ is a major problem but because now the mining business has been taken over by Congress from the Akali leaders hence the government is silent on this issue,” Phoolka said. He said while the government says that electricity will be given free to the farmers yet there is no minimum guarantee on the number of hours that they would be given the electricity supply. “Go to villages and see that they are barely getting electricity supply for a few hours.

Phoolka also said that the address was silent on the issue of giving the status of Holy City to Amritsar as also to the fact that that there was a severe problem of water shortage. “The electricity connections of water works have been cut-off and there is a major problem arising from it but the government has nothing to say,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief whip of AAP, Sukhpal Khaira said that the Akalis are sitting in the assembly as mute spectators even as no discussion on Governor’s address has been allowed showing that Congress and Akalis are hand in glove with each other.

“The important issue of road safety has been totally ignored. Around 6,000 persons die in road accidents each year. The government has also copied many items like Mohalla clinic, housing for Scheduled castes conflict of interest from the AAP manifesto,”he said.

