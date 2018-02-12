Immigration fraud: “Agent was providing affidavits, we paid him money but now his phone is switched off”

Sonu Kumar shows the documents given by World Key Immigration Company, on Sunday. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi) Sonu Kumar shows the documents given by World Key Immigration Company, on Sunday. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi)

Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Sector 44, Chandigarh, fell into the trap of agents who swindle people on the pretext of offering them jobs in various countries. Gurwinder aspired to go to Canada for better working opportunities. “I went to an agent who said that he was in the immigration business and could send me to Canada. I paid him almost Rs 3 lakh after he said that he would place me in a company called Sunshine Food Company. He gave me an affidavit which stated that he will be sending me to Canada within a particular time period,” Gurwinder told Chandigarh Newsline.

Sonu Kumar, who is a friend of Gurwinder, is another victim. “My friend Gurwinder told me that there is a guy who is providing work permit for Canada. He is also providing affidavits. It all sounded legit,” said Sonu, who gave Rs 2.5 lakh to the agent.

The agent had provided them with affidavits, letters from the courts and embassy. “We even got a call from Canada and the person said that your application has been accepted,” Sonu said.

After nothing happened for months, the two friends started to press the agent who gave them a letter stating that their visa request has been accepted. “When he gave us the letter, he said that your flight is scheduled after two days,” Sonu added. After this, they didn’t hear from the agent. His phone is switched off and no one knows his whereabouts.

Gurwinder and Sonu had applied for working permit in 2016. Sonu is an area manager with a pharmaceutical company while Gurwinder is struggling to

find a job.

Gaganpreet Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, is another victim. “I read an advertisement from a company called The World Key Overseas Solution Pvt. Ltd which was offering work permits for Canada. I went to their office. They explained me the procedure and asked me to make payment,” said Gaganpreet.

Gaganpreet was cheated of almost Rs 3.5 lakh. “They asked me to submit a security deposit of almost Rs 3 lakh, which included HRSD fees and embassy fees of Rs 10, 000,” Gaganpreet said. Gaganpreet was also asked to pay Rs 22,000 after he received the job letter. But neither he got his money back nor did he go abroad.

Another victim of the same firm is Subhash Rai, a resident of Panipat. “They told me that they will send me to Canada but I will have to pay Rs 4 lakh. I said that I am a labourer and can’t arrange such a huge amount. Then they said that I will have to make a down payment of Rs 70,000 and the remaining amount will be taken from my salary on a monthly basis,” Subhash said.

Subhash, who has five daughters, was cheated of Rs 70,000. “I gave money in two instalments in January and February 2016. I am working as a labourer right now. I am in difficult circumstances. I know that people have been cheated of more money than me but for me Rs 70,000 is a huge figure,” Subhash added.

