Immigration consultancy firm duped of US $62,000: Accused switched first alphabet to divert funds

IT WAS a difference of merely one alphabet ‘a’ in the original email domain of immigration consultancy firm, MH Admission Overseas – http://www.admissionoverseas.com – which turned into http://www.admissionoversaes.com, through which 62,000 US dollars, sent by six universities in Canada and USA, were diverted to two accounts in Germany and Belarus.

For around five months last year, from April to September, Minakshi Barthwal, the owner of MH Admission Overseas and the complainant, was not aware of the fraud and even she was confused when her client universities conveyed to her that the commission had been paid to her accounts from their end.

Sources in the cyber cell said, “When Minakshi approached us in the month of September 2017, we first identified that it was not the email domain of Minakshi’s firm as unknown hackers had changed it while putting the alphabet ‘a’ before ‘e’. Besides, by diverting the mails of foreign universities to the fake domain, the hackers had also diverted all the mails of MH Admission Overseas, which was being sent by the universities to the fake domain. The involvement of the Hyderabad-based couple was established when we checked the internet protocols, which were made to create the fake domain and divert the emails. Three unusual logs, including one of Bimtelecom, one of Airtel and the last one of Tata Indicom, were detected and one log was being used by Sunita Muthyala (37), former employee of Minakshi, and two others by her husband, Kumar Muthyala (40).”

A member of the probe team explained, “We were sure that the hackers must be well known to Minakshi’s company and her client universities and that was established when she told us that Sunita Muthyala had been working with her for more than five years as a counsellor.”

Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon said, “Although we have established the involvement of the couple, we are yet to ascertain the identity of the people in whose names, accounts in Germany and Belarus were opened. The couple has been remanded in four days’ police custody and will be produced in the district court on February 19. The couple’s involvement in any other fraud has not come to light yet.”

