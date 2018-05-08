Illegal mining in Mubarikpur: Vigilance Bureau finds contradictions in mining department’s report

The team recorded the statements of the residents of Kakrali, Pandwala villages and Mubarikpur and also got the measurements of the craters done with the help of mining and revenue officials. (Representational image) The team recorded the statements of the residents of Kakrali, Pandwala villages and Mubarikpur and also got the measurements of the craters done with the help of mining and revenue officials. (Representational image)

THE VIGILANCE Bureau (VB) found contradictions in the report prepared by the Derabassi Block Level Officer (BLO) of the mining department in Mubarikpur. The VB found that the depth of digging the agricultural land where illegal mining was carried out to be much higher than that mentioned in the BLO inspection report.

On May 4, a VB team, led by Additional Inspector General of Police Ashish Kapoor, also questioned BLO Baljeet Singh about the contradictions in the report administrative complex. But the BLO could not give a satisfactory reply, said sources.

According to information, the VB team, led by Kapoor and district mining officials, including district mining officer Simarpreet Kaur Dhillon, visited Mubarikpur in Derabassi subdivision, one of the areas worst affected due to illegal mining on April 30.

The team recorded the statements of the residents of Kakrali, Pandwala villages and Mubarikpur and also got the measurements of the craters done with the help of mining and revenue officials.

The VB team found that the land was dug up 25-30 feet deep in Mubarikpur, Pandwala and Kakrali villages. The residents of these areas also alleged that some locals were also involved in illegal mining and recorded their statements with the VB.

Baljeet submitted his inspection report on February 28 to the Derabassi Subdivisional Magistrate and the district mining officer in which he mentioned that the craters were only 5 to 7 feet deep.

“The VB team asked how could the BLO’s report differ from the inspection report of the VB and the mining department. Either the BLO’s measurement was wrong or illegal mining was done after his report was submitted which is also not acceptable,” said a VB official.

According to rules, land could only be dug up to 3 metres (approximately 10 feet) for any commercial activity, including sand mining.

Baljeet said he along with the mining guard and the local patwari (revenue official) had carried out the measurement and his report was correct. He added that he did not know about the VB report but if any controversy arose, he would look into it.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App