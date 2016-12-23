IIVER Chairman, son ‘stay’ at girls’ hostel: HC slaps notice on Haryana, vet institute

The case will come up for hearing on January 10. The case will come up for hearing on January 10.

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has issued notice to the Haryana government and a veterinary institute after the mother of a girl student of Rohtak-based International Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (IIVER) alleged that its chairman and his son, a bachelor, have been staying at the girls’ hostel and also using the washroom there.

The petition was taken up by the court of Justice RK Jain on Thursday. The petitioner has sought directions to immediately evict IIVER chairman Bhupender Malik and his son from the hostel as it amounted to harassment of girls.

The petition also states that when the woman raised the issue, “Mr Malik threatened the petitioner and her daughter that if this issue was raised again, then he will fail her daughter in internal examination.”

The petitioner has also sought directions to the state government to dis-affiliate the institute and forfeit the bank guarantee since IIVER, run by Shakti Charitable Trust, was grossly deficient and not maintaining minimum standard of education.

The petitioner has also sought a vigilance probe into how IIVER has been allowed to conduct admission to a veterinary degree course by violating the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984. The case will come up for hearing on January 10.