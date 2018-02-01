‘If somebody pointed a finger at police, he took it to heart’

DSP Baljinder Singh Sandhu DSP Baljinder Singh Sandhu

It was in May last year that was appointed DSP, Jaitu — his first posting as a field officer that required him to deal with public situations and maintain law and order on a daily basis. The DSP had shot himself dead while trying to quell a students’ stir in Jaitu. As he was cremated in Patiala on Wednesday, his colleagues and friends recalled a man who was passionate about his duty, but took all matters to heart.

In 1993, Sandhu had joined the force as an ASI with Punjab Armed Police (PAP) and was later shifted to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) enforcement wing after getting promoted as an Inspector.

He was made a DSP in December 2016, and posted with 36th Battalion Bahadurgarh, Patiala. But most part of his career, he did not deal with hardcore crimes on a daily basis.

Inspector Dalbir Singh from Dayalpura in Bathinda, who was Sandhu’s batchmate in 1993, said, “He was so passionate towards work that if someone would generally talk against police or point a finger at the force, he would take it to heart. He would assume that those comments were for him in personal capacity and he must correct it. The protest was against the SHO, but maybe he took it on himself and took the extreme step. For other officers, protests like these become a daily routine and they are not affected by them, but he took it beyond his professional call. Since he always acted from his heart, he may have got incited by comments against police department and pressed the trigger.”

Faridkot SSP Nanak Singh said that it was under Sandhu’s posting as DSP that four gangsters from Sewewala gang — Bunty Dhillon, Harsimrandeep Singh alias Simma, Jumpy Don and Nishan Singh were arrested. Simma, the main accused in murder case of rice miller Ravinder Kocchar of Jaitu, was arrested from Dehradun.

A close friend of Sandhu told The Indian Express, “Many times he indicated through his talks that he was unhappy with the way police department functioned. He would indicate that hands of policemen are tied in many situations which affects their work and results. Also, since it had been just eight months that he had started dealing with public on a daily basis, he wasn’t able to take it emotionally. Unlike the inured personalities that cops usually are, he was a sensitive person with less experience of handling such stressful situations.”

Dev Singh, father of DSP Sandhu and an ex-serviceman, said, “I used to talk to my son daily and I never felt if anything was wrong. One should question SSP Faridkot over whatever happened that day. He never discussed anything with us and we have nothing left to say now.”

Meanwhile, remembering Sandhu as an upright officer, residents of Jaitu took out a candle march in his memory on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Sandhu was cremated in Patiala and his gunman, Lal Singh, who also died in the incident, was cremated at his village in Faridkot. DGP Suresh Arora, who attended the cremation at Faridkot, said that this was one of the most ‘unfortunate’ incident that he had witnessed in his career. “Soon, we are starting a course for Punjab Police in which they will be trained to handle such stressful situations,” he said.

SHO facing protests shifted

Meanwhile, Jaitu SHO Gurjit Singh, accused of harassing three students in an alleged case of moral policing, was transferred to police lines late Wednesday. It was a protest against the SHO that DSP Sandhu was trying to control when he shot himself dead.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App