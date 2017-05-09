Identify doctors prescribing branded medicines, Chandigarh home secretary tells director health services

Representational Image/ Thinkstock Representational Image/ Thinkstock

UT HOME Secretary-cum-Health Secretary Anurag Aggarwal on Monday directed Director Health Services Rakesh Kashyap to identify those doctors who were prescribing branded medicines from particular chemist stores so that they might be repatriated to their parent cadres. After getting several complaints on the alleged doctor-pharma nexus in government hospitals, the Home Secretary spoke to the DHS and asked him to get surprise checks conducted.

“There are specific orders that only generic medicines need to be prescribed to patients. As I am getting plaints that branded medicines are being given, I want you to get surprise checks conducted. We would repatriate the doctors to their parent cadre if they are found doing this,” Aggarwal told the DHS.

The order states, “You are aware that even Central government is going really strict on this. Patients have to be given affordable healthcare.” The health secretary told the DHS to ask the committee formed to check violations by doctors to get active on this issue.

To ensure affordable healthcare and break the doctor-pharma nexus, PGI has already made it mandatory for its doctors to prescribe non-branded medicines. Since there are people from the entire region who come at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, the health secretary said that generic medicines be only given. DHS Kashyap said that they had already issued a circular to the doctors twice not to prescribe branded medicines.

“In case some particular medicine is not there, a branded medicine is prescribed and that too is mentioned with proper justification. We keep reminding the doctors to comply with the directions of the Government of India,” said Kashyap.

