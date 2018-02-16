I want passengers to have a safe journey because they paid for it: Activist from Haryana

Ashok Kumar Prajapat in Panchkula. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Ashok Kumar Prajapat in Panchkula. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

IN JANUARY 2014, Ashok Kumar Prajapat and his wife were travelling by a Haryana Roadways bus from Mundhal to Hansi. They were sitting on the last row. Suddenly, Prajapat smelt cigarette smoke. Looking around, he saw the offender was none other than the driver.

“I objected as it was a public transport but the driver refused to stub out his cigarette. The conductor took his side and the argument heated up so much that the driver drove the bus to the nearest police post at Garhi (Hisar). But there, I was shocked to see that the investigating officer of the police post was also lighting a beedi. The driver, along with the conductor, lodged a complaint against me that I was trying to disturb him. However, we reached a compromise and I went home.”

In December 2015, when he learnt that he could file a complaint against smoking in public transport under the Consumer Act, Prajapat, a Hisar resident, lodged a complaint about the Haryana Roadways bus incident.

To his pleasant surprise, the Consumer Forum directed the Haryana transport department to pay Prajapat Rs 10,000. That, says Prajapat, strengthened his crusade against smoking. Since then, he has been a regular in the consumer court. Each of his four complaints has been against a Haryana Roadways bus driver, found smoking. So much so that last week, the UT Consumer Forum directed the Panchkula district magistrate and the civil surgeon to invite the 35-year-old Prajapat for meetings of district-level committees on the eradication of smoking and tobacco.

“I want passengers on buses to have a safe journey because they paid for it. But, if the drivers smoke while driving, it can pose a major risk apart from exposing passengers to secondary smoke. I have been complaining to the Haryana transport authorities against this and I will continue to do so till it stops,” Prajapat told Chandigarh Newsline.

A firm believer in the hazards of smoking since 2004, when he was assailed by a cigarette smoking fellow passenger on a train, Prajapat now carries a large packet of cardamoms, which he offers to smokers. Those who like to smoke may smoke but at least the guidelines should be followed, as smoking in public has been restricted, he pointed out.

Prajapat, who has degrees in BA and BEd, is without a job at present. “I have been trying to get a job on the basis of my qualification but cannot find any and I do not want to use corrupt means to get a job. Finding a job is another struggle for me. But, my wife, a government employee, supports me,” he said.

On his compensation amount having been reduced by the Forum, Prajapat said, “I am not fighting for compensation. But, some fine must be imposed on the defaulting public transport employee as punishment, which shall be from his own pocket or salary and not from the department funds.”

He added, “The rules and regulations for not smoking in public under COPTA Act have been framed but not implemented. A change will come only if there is punishment. I have lodged two more complaints against Haryana Roadways drivers at the Consumer Forum on Monday and my fight will continue till there is a change.”

After winning his first complaint in the Consumer Forum, Prajapat lodged a second complaint in August 2016, against the driver of an Ambala-Kaithal bus. The Forum fined Haryana Transport Rs 500.

Parjapat’s third complaint was in July 2017, again against the driver of an Ambala-Kaithal bus. This time, when he objected, the latter allegedly assaulted him. But the forum did not give him any compensation. Instead, it directed the Haryana Transport department to keep a strict check on smoking in buses.

Prajapat’s fourth complaint was on November 30, 2017, against the driver of a Kaithal-Ambala bus, who refused to stub out the cigarette. It was on this complaint that the Forum issued an order on January 25, 2018, saying Prajapat should be invited to every sitting of the District Removal of Grievances Committee that deals with the eradication of smoking and tobacco.

Rajpal Sekhon, Nodal Officer, Health Department, Haryana, said, “The directions of the forum on inviting Prajapat to the meeting of the committee have to be verified from the court order. It is for senior officials to find out whether a private individual can be allowed to take part in meetings with district-level officials. But, according to the Government of India, there is no such provision.”

