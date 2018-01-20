‘I told my father not to take up any job, wanted him to start own business’

Avinash Yadav driver of Ajit jain victim of 1.5 crore robbery case who commit suicide at Chandigarh Derabassi Railway track on Friday, January 19 2017. Express Photo Avinash Yadav driver of Ajit jain victim of 1.5 crore robbery case who commit suicide at Chandigarh Derabassi Railway track on Friday, January 19 2017. Express Photo

Before taking up the job of a driver with businessman Ajit Jain, Avinash Yadav was sitting at home for about three months. His son did not want him to do any job as they were planning to start a business. One of Avinash’s daughters was also recuperating from a surgery she had undergone on January 8.

Yadav’s son Pankaj said, “I told my father to start our own business. I had also spoken to one of my uncles and we were planning to open another mobile shop in Chandigarh and I wanted my father to look after it. I went to China last month and returned on December 21. After reaching home, I came to know that my father had joined a driver’s job in Chandigarh.”

Pankaj further stated that as his younger sister Sarita had a chest problem and she underwent surgery, his father wanted to support the family financially and so he joined the job. He added that his father wanted all of his three daughters to take up higher studies. Pankaj said harsh treatment by the police drove his father to take the extreme step.

Adarsh, a close friend of the Yadavs, said though Pankaj’s shop was doing well, Avinash wanted to support the family financially.

“Around two months ago, Avinash told me that since he was getting bored at home, he was looking for a job as he wanted to start work. sHe also asked me to look for a suitable job for him,” added Adarsh.

