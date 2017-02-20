Chandigarh: ‘I ride 30 to 40 km every day, the biggest problem is traffic’

Members of PU Bicycle Lovers Club at Sukhna Lake on Sunday. Sahil Walia Members of PU Bicycle Lovers Club at Sukhna Lake on Sunday. Sahil Walia

DESPITE HAVING cycle tracks across the city, Chandigarh has a long way to go as far as safety of a cyclist is concerned. “Even though there are cycle tracks, whenever we have to take a turn along the roundabout, we face a lot of problems as there is traffic coming from all sides and no vehicle stops for a cyclist,” says Japinder Mann, who is pursuing his PhD from Law Department at Panjab University. He is one of the 150 members of a cycling club called Panjab University Bicycle Lovers.

Munish Khanddwal, a practising lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, says: “I ride 30 to 40 kilometres every day. The biggest problem is traffic. The number of cars is increasing day by day. There are cycle tracks but lighting on the tracks is not well-maintained.”

Another problem is that vehicles other than cycles enter the cycle tracks. “Obviously, we see a lot of motorists using the cycle tracks as well. Cycle tracks are still safe but there is no proper lighting and the tracks are not maintained well. Many tracks have potholes. As we go towards Nayagaon from PGI, that road is completely broken and cycling on such roads is very difficult,” says Mann.

Sharing his experience, Khanddwal says, “Whenever there is a jam, other vehicles use the cycle tracks which creates a problem. A year ago I was riding a cycle near the Sector 15 light point and I was badly injured.”

Mann has also collided with an autorickshaw while riding a cycle.

Gurjinder Singh, a founder member of the cyclist club at PU and a PhD scholar at the Law Department, agrees that traffic is a problem, especially around roundabouts.

Irina Cheema, a student of BSc (Physics) who says cycling is the best exercise, is concerned about safety of cyclists.