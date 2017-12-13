Singh, who was present at court complex during hearing, alleged that police had falsely implicated his wife and she could never have killed her own daughter. (File) Singh, who was present at court complex during hearing, alleged that police had falsely implicated his wife and she could never have killed her own daughter. (File)

“My daughter is still kidnapped. The body of the girl which was shown to me by police was not hers,” said 45-year-old Rameshwar Singh, husband of Manju Devi, who was sentenced to life imprisonment Tuesday, for killing her

daughter.

Singh, who was present at the court complex during the hearing, alleged that the police had falsely implicated his wife and she could never have killed her own daughter.

“I know my wife. She cannot kill our daughter. The police have made a false case against her. Instead of arresting the actual accused, the police implicated my wife in it,” said Singh.

Singh also alleged that the body that was shown to him was not his daughter’s.

“I was called at the hospital mortuary by the police after the incident. I was shown a body of a girl, who was around 7-8-year-old. I stated to police that she is not my daughter. But the police personnel asked me to identify her as my daughter. They promised to find my actual daughter in some time. If I did not sign the documents of identifying her, then I was also going to be put behind bars,” he said.

“We were illiterate and did not know what papers we were signing. We kept on signing documents without knowing that Manju was being implicated as the accused in the case,” added Singh.

The police have been unable to arrest the actual accused in the case. They have also not been able to track my daughter. She is still kidnapped by some unknown persons, said Singh.

“My other children were under my wife’s care, and now, with this conviction and sentence today, my children’s life is nowhere,” stated Singh.

Singh said that though the court orders are out, but he will appeal in higher court because he knows his wife is innocent.

