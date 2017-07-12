HS Phoolka resigns as Leader of Opposition in Punjab

HS Phoolka HS Phoolka

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition, HS Phoolka Tuesday submitted his resignation

from the post of Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly.

Vidhan Sabha officials said that the Aam Admi Party (AAP), which is the main opposition party in Punjab, has not yet suggested any name for the post of Leader of Opposition.The party leadership of AAP in New Delhi is yet to take a call on who the successor to Phoolka would be.

While names of Sunam MLA Aman Arora, Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu and Bholath Sukhpal Khaira have been doing the rounds, no indication has been given to the party MLAs on the new Leader of Opposition.

Phoolka had to quit from the Leader of Opposition’s post as it was an office of profit and the Delhi Bar Council had barred him from representing 1984 riot victims in court till the time he held on to this post.

