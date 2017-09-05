How can he be Army officer? He’s killing innocent people on roads: Victim’s kin

The victim’s family in happier times. Express The victim’s family in happier times. Express

FAMILY MEMBERS of 49-year-old Parveen Yadav, who was killed in a road rage incident on Saturday, demanded harsher punishment for Colonel Manveer Singh Bains. “How can he be an Army officer? Army personnel are known for saving the lives of people of their own country. But this man is killing innocent people on roads,” V N Yadav, father-in-law of the victim, told Chandigarh Newsline over the phone from Haridwar, where he had gone to immerse the victim’s ashes in Ganga.

V N Yadav, who came from Lucknow, said, “People like Bains need stricter and harsher punishment. Such people are menace for society. We have lost everything. My son-in-law was the sole bread winner in his family.” The victim is survived by his wife Pallavi Yadav and two sons: Arush, 9, and Arnav, 6. Another family member of the victim said, “We interacted with two witnesses and the complainant, who witnessed the attack on Parveen by Bains. They told us that Parveen was begging for his life from Bains, who did not listen to him.”

According to the family members and police, Chevrolet Beat of Parveen and Skoda of Bains had hit each other and later when Parveen was attending a phone call after parking his car on the roadside, Bains intercepted and thrashed him mercilessly on the dividing road of Sector 34/44 on Saturday. Colonel Bains was travelling in his Skoda car along with his wife and the car was being driven by his driver, Devinder Singh, of Mohali.

The pyre of Parveen was lit by his son Arush. The victim’s family went to Haridwar for immersing his ashes in Ganga on Monday.

Exact reason not ascertained yet

Doctors have not ascertained the exact reason behind the death of Parveen Yadav and maintained in the postmortem report that the reason will be found after the examination of viscera samples. SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said, “It is confirmed that Parveen was thrashed by Bains and Bains was the only man who was involved in the crime.” Sources said the police also interacted with Bains’s driver Devinder Singh, who stated that a scuffle broke out between both of them.

