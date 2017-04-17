Housing scheme for Chandigarh employees: Rajnath Singh gives assurance to Sanjay Tandon

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Source: File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Source: File Photo)

GIVING A new ray of hope to the UT employees, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday told city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon that he would get the matter pertaining to their housing scheme expedited. The housing scheme for the employees was announced nine years ago but nothing was done so far.

The administration had already sent a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs last year. However, the file was lying in the office of MHA since then. Tandon met Rajnath at the national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar. “I told the Home Minister and he said that if the file was lying in his office, he would do his best to clear it soon,” said Tandon.

The city BJP chief has also been asked to meet MOS Home who takes care of UT to follow up in the case. In 2008, the Chandigarh Housing Board had floated a special housing scheme that was meant exclusively for employees. As many as 4,000 flats for employees were to be constructed in sectors 52, 53 and 56. The purpose behind the scheme was to provide flats to employees on no-profit-no-loss basis, which was much below the market price.

However, the work could not take off due to unavailability of land. A total of 8,000 employees had applied for the scheme in which 3,930 employees were declared successful in the draw.

As many as 336 three-bed room flats, 888 two-bedroom, 564 one-bedroom and 320 one-room flats were to be built on 61.5 acres. The employees had been demanding the allotment of houses on the rates which are affordable for them. In 2011, it was mooted that the flats be given on market rates but there was opposition as the rates were very high and the land too was unavailable.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now