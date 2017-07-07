Housing for all scheme: Phase 1 construction of 10,000 units to begin next month

IT’S OFFICIAL. The construction of the first 10,000 dwelling units in the first phase of ‘Housing for all’ project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) will begin in Maloya in August. In a meeting chaired by Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty , M Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi Thursday, the housing projects of all Union Territories were reviewed wherein the Chandigarh administration placed before its schedule in the ‘Housing for all’ project.

“As the minister asked us to speed up the work, we have decided to start the work in August. The project will be completed in 18 months,” said chairman of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) Maninder Singh.

The land will be near Maloya, sources said. The meeting was also attended by Puducherry CM and Lt Governor of Delhi and other dignitaries. UT Adviser Parimal Rai also attended.

As there were 1.27 lakh applicants for the scheme, the estate office is carrying out screening to see who all are eligible. A draw of lots will be held afterwards.

Of the 10,000 units, there will be 3,500 dwelling units for economically weaker section (EWS), 3,000 for the low income group (LIG) section, for middle income group (MIG-I) there would be 2,000 dwellings while for MIG- II, 1,500 have been earmarked.

Nearly 50,000 people in Chandigarh have to get housing in 10 different phases by 2022.

Being a state-level nodal agency for the implementation of this mission, the CHB had carried out a demand survey on EWS, LIG and MIG households in the urban areas of Chandigarh. The scheme was launched on March 20 by CHB. Counters were not only set up at the office of CHB but the forms were accepted at the e-sampark centres as well.

To provide affordable housing to all by 2022, the Centre has launched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana — Housing for All (Urban) scheme.As per the eligibility, the EWS households should have an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh and LIG households should have an annual income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh.

Only EWS households who are based in Chandigarh as on June 17, 2015 will be eligible for affordable housing component of PMAY demand survey. These households would be able to get benefits of affordable housing in partnership and individual house enhancement and applicant should not have any other house or residential plot anywhere in the country.

Under MIG, two categories of MIG houses (MIG-I and MIG-II) will be constructed. The residents having the annual income of Rs 6 to Rs 12 lakh will be eligible for the MIG-I houses while those having the annual income of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh will be eligible for the MIG-II category houses.

