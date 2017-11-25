Housing board CEO finds 200 staffers missing, delay in public transaction

Chandigarh Housing Board office in Sector 9, Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Chandigarh Housing Board office in Sector 9, Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Over 200 employees were found missing during office hours at the Chandigarh Housing Board when a surprise inspection was made by the chief executive officer (CEO) of the board. CEO Harish Nayar found the officials loitering here and there and public dealing did not even start till 9.40 am. Angry over empty offices even when the public had queued up, the CEO shot off four orders, which he said would be implemented with immediate effect.

Besides demanding an explanation from all the employees, the CEO clearly stated that those, who do not report for work by 9.15 am sharp, would be marked absent and even if they arrive after 9.15 am, half a day’s salary would be deducted. The officer further stated that the print of the biometric attendance sheet be put up before an employee daily at 9.30 am. A list of all the defaulters has been prepared and if the explanation was not found to be satisfactory, the employees would be treated as absent.

“During the surprise check, it was noticed that most of the rooms were empty. While reaching the C Block reception, it was noticed that the public dealing does not start till 9.40 am,” stated the order, specifying that the attendance was also not being marked through the bio-metric attendance system despite strict orders by the chairman.

Seeing the employees loitering about, the CEO further fixed the lunch time from 1 pm to 1.30 pm and stated that the officials “will not leave their seats without proper authority”.

“It has been observed that officials continued to loiter here and there during office hours and post lunch hours as well. Therefore, it is directed that all branch heads will ensure that employees working under their control shall remain present at their respective place of duty during office hours and will not leave their seats without proper authority.”

Not just this, the officer also pointed out that the class III and class IV employees were not in their uniform regularly. In case the employees are not in their uniform, the reimbursed amount, that is Rs 1,928 for male employees and Rs 1,878 for female employees, would be recovered from them according to the new order.

