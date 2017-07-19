House-to-house Screening Dead pigeon, algae in water, finds inspection at PGI campus

Dead pigeon found inside the water tank of the houses of fourth class employees of PGIMER during special checking by workers of UT Health Department on Tuesday. Kamleshwar Singh Dead pigeon found inside the water tank of the houses of fourth class employees of PGIMER during special checking by workers of UT Health Department on Tuesday. Kamleshwar Singh

A DEAD pigeon, lizards, coolers favourable for mosquitogenic conditions, and several breeding points. This is what a team of Chandigarh health department found during an inspection conducted at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Tuesday. Four notices were served on the residents living in the institute’s residential quarters on campus.

The health department’s malaria wing has launched a massive house-to-house screening in the city to prevent outbreak of vector-borne diseases. Chandigarh has already recorded 20 cases of dengue, 66 cases of chikungunya and 28 cases of malaria. On Monday, a PGIMER staffer was among the three fresh dengue cases recorded in the city.

On Tuesday, as the health team reached PGI, north India’s premier medical hub, to carry out inspection, they found many overhead tanks installed on the rooftops of the residential quarters without any covers. And inside the tanks, the team found insects and uncleaned water. The team which started the inspection at 6 am on Tuesday found a lizard inside a tank on the rooftop of the institute’s National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE) hostel. A hosteller was served notice by the team.

Then a dead pigeon was found inside a tank in a residential quarter of the PGI staff. Officials also found presence of algae in the water in many tanks. Health officials said that algae water could be a potential health hazard. An official from the visiting team said that breeding points were found inside the coolers and overhead tanks.

By the end of Tuesday, the health department team had checked 499 coolers in which 28 were found positive for mosquitogenic conditions. As per the health department, over 600 overhead tanks were checked in which nine of them were found positive and 52 were found uncovered. Last year, PGI had bagged the first prize of Rs 5 crore as part of the Union Health Ministry’s Kayakalp initiative, which was aimed at promoting cleanliness and enhancing the quality of public health in the country.

Chandigarh Director Health Services (DHS) Rakesh Kashyap said that the health department would raise the issue with the PGI administration. “We had sent a communication to PGI in the past and will write to them again telling them to conduct regular inspections so that such things can be prevented in future,” he said.

PGI spokeswoman Manju Wadwalkar said PGI was not responsible for the cleanliness of “individual houses on campus”. “The public health department takes care of the cleanliness on campus and hostels are monitored by different wardens. PGI is not responsible for the cleanliness of individual houses,” she said. PGI Director Jagat Ram said he would look into the matter and take action accordingly.

