Hoshiarpur: Sarpanch murdered, hunt on for suspect

A village sarpanch was murdered allegedly by a person from the same village in Lambra village of Hoshiarpur district Monday. The police were informed Tuesday. Police identified the victim as Davinder Singh (47). The suspect, Manmohan Singh (in his late 30s), is absconding.

Police said the crime was the fallout of a row over some trees in front of the house of the suspect, who told the sarpanch that leaves kept falling in the front yard and made it dirty.

The sarpanch had allegedly not heeded his demand that the trees be axed.

Sources said the sarpanch was attacked with a farming tool by the suspect late on Monday evening while the former was passing by his house. Eyewitnesses said he was taken to civil hospital in Hoshiarpur, where he was declared dead.

Bullowal police station SHO Inspector Yadwinder Singh said the brother of the deceased filed a complaint and that a search was on for the suspect.

