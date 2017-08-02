Hoshiarpur Murder Solved: Man held for killing doctor aunt

The police Tuesday claimed to have solved the murder case of a prominent lady doctor of Hoshiarpur with the arrest of her nephew. The accused had killed her because she had refused to give him Rs 2.50 lakh. Dr Manju Sharma (66) was killed on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday (July 28) after being strangled with a dupatta. Later, her son tried to contact her on her phone. When there was no response, he called a neighbour and asked them to to go to his mother’s place to check on her. The police were informed and they found her dead.

The murder happened close to Police Lines on Mall Road. SSP J Elanchezhian had formed an SIT in the case. IG (Jalandhar range,) Arpit Shukla said the accused, Amit Sharma alias Jimmy, has been running a travel agency service in Jalandhar. The accused had taken money from several people on the pretext of sending them abroad. They were demanding their money back and he asked his aunt for Rs 2.50 lakh, the IG said.

