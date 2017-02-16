Hoshiarpur jail deaths: Cops, families trade charges

Family of deceased Surinder Pal at their home in Khanaura village of Hoshiarpur district. Express Family of deceased Surinder Pal at their home in Khanaura village of Hoshiarpur district. Express

TWO INMATES of Hoshiarpur Central Jail committed suicide together with a single muffler on February 11, within two days of being lodged there. Families and police have made different claims while a judicial probe into the suicides has begun.

According to the families of the two, they were under acute pressure because of their cases. While one was sentenced to 10 years in jail, the other was sure of being convicted. Earlier, too, both had spent several months in jail before being granted bail. Both were again sent to jail last week only.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Jail and police sources claimed that the two were drug addicts and withdrawal symptoms due to non-availaibility of drugs inside the jail might have driven them to commit suicide within a couple of days of their landing in the jail.

The two men, Surinder Pal alias Sonu (30) of Khanaura village and Sunil (27) of Hakumatpur village under Mehtiana police station of Hoshiarpur district committed suicide by hanging themselves from an iron hook on the wall of the jail barrack last Saturday evening.

The families of both, who were Dalits, are living under extreme poverty. Surinder’s family claimed that he had been implicated in a false case though he was not an addict while Sunil’s family admitted that he used to take drugs occasionally.

“Non-availability of drugs inside the jail could have driven them to suicide,” said a police source at Mehtiana police station where their cases were registered.

“My son was not a drug addict. He was implicated in a false case by the police three years back and he was out on bail since October 2016,” said Surinder’s mother Raj Rani, adding that she was supposed to meet him the day he killed hmself.

“He spent several months in jail earlier too before getting bail last October and, if he was a drug addict, then how did he live without drugs in jail earlier,” she asked, adding that Surinder, working as a labourer at a local factory, was the sole breadwinner of his family but police picked up him in a false case.

Raj Rani is a widow living in a two-room house with her younger son and a daughter.

Surinder, booked on December 15, 2013, was sentenced to 10 years in jail on February 8 under NDPS Act along with Rs 1 lakh fine and sent to jail.

Sunil’s younger brother Deepak said the former, was out on bail, but recently, his guarantor, Pappu, of their village, took the guarantee back because Sunil had some heated argument with him and due to that he was behind bars again. Deepak said Sunil used to take a little bit of drugs.

“Sunil was quite depressed because his left arm was fractured and he could not work,” said he. Sunil was under trial in a case of unnatural sex, which was registered on July 15, 2013, and he had been booked under NDP Act, too, earlier.

Surinder was on bail since October last. He was sent to jail after being convicted on February 8 while Sunil was sent to jail on February 9 after his bail was cancelled.

Jail Superintendent SP Manjit Singh Kalra said they cannot say anything about the two being addicts because they were brought to jail just two days before they killed themselves.