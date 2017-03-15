Holi celebrations bring surge of patients to Chandigarh hospitals

The doctor posted in the GMSH emergency further said that most of the IPD patients were put under observation and were later discharged. The doctor posted in the GMSH emergency further said that most of the IPD patients were put under observation and were later discharged.

Holi celebrations on Monday saw a surge of people reporting to city hospitals with a variety of injuries, including those of accidents and assault. The city’s hospitals had at least 250 such patients. According to the hospital authorities, the patients were seen at both Out Patient Departments (OPD) and In Patient Departments (IPD). The patients were reported with different kinds of injuries, including those of skin irritation. Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16 officials said that on the eve of Holi the doctors saw 103 patients in the Out Patient Department, of which 78 were men and 25 were women.

At the In Patient Department, doctors said that 19 patients were seen in which 18 were men and one was a woman. A senior doctor said they also received one patient from Mohali, who was then referred to PGI for specialised treatment.The doctor posted in the GMSH emergency further said that most of the IPD patients were put under observation and were later discharged.

“All the patients seen by us related to the Holi festival had come with minor injuries,” he said. “The injuries were of different kinds, including skin rashes and minor assaults.” At Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32, doctors said that 128 patients were received by the hospital. “The patients had sustained injuries due to assault and accidents on Holi,” said a doctor from the institute’s hospital administration. The doctor said that all the patients suffered minor injuries and most of them were discharged after proper treatment. At the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), authorities said no patient with eye or skin injuries was received.

