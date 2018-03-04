‘Hold meeting of panel made for PGIMER resident docs’

Entry Gate at PGIMER in Chandigarh. (Express Archive) Entry Gate at PGIMER in Chandigarh. (Express Archive)

Professor Jagat Ram, Director of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), has issued “strict instructions” to Registrar Manoj Kumar to hold the first meeting a committee, which was formed way back in January to frame guidelines for “counseling” resident doctors for “effective communication” and dealing with “stress”. Kumar is convener of the committee, while Dr Amod Gupta, Professor Emeritus and former dean of the institute, is the chairman.

On Monday, 24-year-old junior resident Krishna Prasath R had committed suicide in his hostel room. The family said that their son was “stressed and worried for not being able to communicate with patients due to language barrier”.

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) has been seeking measures to tackle the work stress and other problems among the resident doctors at the institute. PGI’s ARD President Dr Sombir Singh told Chandigarh Newsline that resident doctors are “overburdened and stressed because of workload.”

Professor Ram said on Saturday that after he came to know that no meeting of the committee was conducted so far, he issued “strict instructions” to hold the meeting and come up with recommendations for the institute’s residents.

“It (report) will include everything related to the residents like the working hours and suggestions on reducing stress among doctors,” he said. The committee will also come up with a work manual.

Dr Gupta told Chandigarh Newsline that he received the information about the committee “only 10 days ago” “The committee will meet soon,” he said.

Registrar Kumar and Dean (Academics) Rajesh Kumar could not be reached for comments.

A senior PGI faculty member, who is also part of the committee, however, said that the need of hour is to “address the problems of the resident doctors”. “Their role is important in the functioning of the institute,” said the senior doctor.

