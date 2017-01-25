Hisar: Lawyer stabbed to death

A SENIOR lawyer was stabbed to death by unidentified youths in broad daylight in Hisar town Tuesday evening. The assailants chased advocate Subhash Gupta, 61, forced him to stop his car, pulled him out and stabbed him. The incident took place when Gupta was returning home in his car. The Congress as well Haryana’s main opposition party Indian National Lok Dal, lashed out at the BJP government for not being able to control the law and order situation across Haryana.

According to the police, the assailants, who were three or four in number, came in a car, chased Gupta and forced him to stop his vehicle. When Gupta stepped out of his car, the assailants stabbed him multiple times. He was immediately taken to a private hospital by passersby. Doctors at hospital declared him dead on arrival. Hisar SP Rajinder Singh Meena, said, “We have got vital leads and have identified a few suspects. As of now, motive behind the brutal killing is not certain.”

Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala said, “The incident has exposed the government’s tall claims about law and order in the state. The ruling government must arrest all those involved in this brutal killing and review the law and order arrangements across the state.”

“Total breakdown of law and order under BJP in Haryana. Leading civil lawyer, Subhash Gupta killed in broad daylight in Hisar near SP residence,” Randeep Surjewala, senior Congress leader, tweeted soon after the incident.

Gupta is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. His daughter is married and both his sons are practising lawyers. In an emergency meeting held by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday evening, it was decided that advocates would abstain from work in all the district courts across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. However, the High Court Bar Association will convene a meeting at 9.30 am on Wednesday to take a decision on the issue.