Hindu outfits call for Punjab bandh on July 14

IN PROTEST against the terror attack on Amarnath Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir that killed seven pilgrims Tuesday, Hindu outfits Wednesday held demonstrations at Jalandhar Bypass, Clock Tower and Ladhowal toll barrier of Ludhiana.

Punjab Shiv Sena chief also gave call for a bandh in Punjab on Friday, July 14. Many committees and organisations who organise langar (community kitchen) for Amarnath pilgrims also participated in the protest at Jalandhar bypass. Hindu Takht workers reached Ladhowal toll barrier from where trucks coming from Jammu & Kashmir pass through. Their plan to stop the trucks coming from Kashmir was foiled as the police sensing the tension diverted the routes.

Shiv Sena and other Hindu outfit leaders targeted the Centre for the “security lapse.” They also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his failure to stop cross-border terrorism. “It is a massive failure of the BJP,” said Rajiv Tandon, Punjab Shiv Sena chief.

Tandon added that on Friday they have given the call for a Punjab bandh. “Many shopkeepers and markets organisations have agreed to keep their shops closed on Friday and will cooperate with us for Punjab bandh,” he claimed.

Varun Mehta, chief of Hindu Takht, said they reached Ladhowal toll barrier to ‘protest peacefully’ against the attack.

