Hindu organisation leader shot dead in Ludhiana

The district president (zila pracharak) of Hindu organisation Sri Hindu Takht, Amit Sharma, was shot dead Saturday night near Durga Mata Mandir on Guru Nanak Stadium Road in Ludhiana. Sharma, 35, had joined Sri Hindu Takht two months back.

According to police, he was going back from the temple in his Fiat Palio car when two unidentified persons on a motorbike came and fired at him.

“The persons on the bike fired at Sharma when he was about to sit in his car. Four bullets hit him and he died on the spot. The suspects used a 7.65 bore pistol,” said Ludhiana police chief J S Aulakh.

He added that an FIR against unidentified suspects had been registered at division number 5 police station.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana where his body was sent for postmortem.

Leaders of various Hindu organisations gathered and announced a collective protest Sunday demanding justice for Sharma.

“Sharma was getting threats but the police had denied to give him security cover,” said Varun Mehta, state president of Sri Hindu Takht.

