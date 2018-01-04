New Himachal CM gets rousing welcome on his first visit to home district

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur being welcomed at Kangu in Mandi district Wednesday. (Express photo) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur being welcomed at Kangu in Mandi district Wednesday. (Express photo)

Himachal Pradesh’s new Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur got a rousing welcome from locals as he travelled to his home district Mandi for the first time after taking oath.

Crowds swelled in the streets, market places and roof-tops as the CM travelled through the town in an open jeep along with other minister from Mandi, Mahender Singh and other local MLAs. He received greetings from people amid slogans like ‘Jai Ram ji ko Jai Sri Ram’, ‘Mandi ki maa ka laal chala hai’ and ‘Ek baar Jai Ram ..baar baar Jai Ram’.

After having spent the night at Bilaspur to review the issue of Bhakra dam oustees, Thakur hit the Mandi road from Slapper where he was accorded a rousing welcome. From here on, there was no space on both sides of the National Highway, where people stood for hours to get his glimpse till Sundernagar and then Mandi town. Seri Manch in Mandi, a place used for most public events, was packed to capacity as the CM arrived.

The traffic on the National Highway was hit for several hours as cavalcade of Chief Minister made its way to Mandi town. He was received almost at two dozen places formally while there were several unscheduled stop overs.

Thakur thanked BJP leaders for picking him to fulfil the party’s poll promises. He hinted at starting some special projects in Mandi and making the town a well planned urban centre, beside protecting local heritage and culture.

Talking to media persons, Jai Ram Thakur said the possibility of appointing a few MLAs as CPS was not ruled out.

“I never thought that the dreams of the people of Mandi will be realised soon , and I will be the at the helm of affairs as the Chief Minister,” he said.

Thakur said that he was deeply pained at the loss of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, but the future had something else in store for the people of Himachal.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App