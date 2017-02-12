Himachal: Last rites held for AkanshSen, CM’s kin killed in Chandigarh

Mortal remains of Akansh Sen, nephew of Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh, were consigned to flames at his native village of Kuthar in Solan district on Saturday afternoon.

Besides Virbhadra Singh, the last rites were attended by Himachal’s minister for social justice and empowerment Col Dhani Ram Shandil (retired), chief parliamentary secretary Neeraj Bharti, I D Lakhanpal, state’s chief secretary V C Pharka and DGP Sanjay Kumar, and MLAs Anirudh Singh, Ram Kumar Chaudhary and Krinesh Jung.

Akansh Sen had succumbed to his injuries at PGI Chandigarh on Friday, a day after he was run over repeatedly by the vehicle of his friends following an altercation with them.

His body was brought to Kuthar from PGI Saturday afternoon by the family members, including his father Arun Sen, Pratibha Singh and Vikramaditya Singh, CM’s son and Youth Congress president.

The tragedy has shocked the people here more so because Arun Sen had earlier lost his younger son in a road accident three years back.