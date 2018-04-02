Hike in parking rates: Amid protests, mayor says will complain to Badnore about officers bypassing him

MP Kirron Kher’s effigy being burnt against the hike in parking rates during the protest at Aroma light point in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Sahil Walia MP Kirron Kher’s effigy being burnt against the hike in parking rates during the protest at Aroma light point in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Sahil Walia

WHILE RESIDENTS protested and burnt an effigy of MP Kirron Kher in Sector 22 against the hiked parking rates which came into force from Sunday, Mayor Davesh Moudgil stated that he was shocked to see officers bypass him and he would complain to UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore. Avinash Singh, heading a group ‘Voice of Chandigarh” which joined some employees working at shops in Sector 22, said that on the pretext of smart city, the BJP-led Municipal Corporation had hiked parking rates for a second time in four months.

“There are so many workers working at shops who come on two-wheelers. How will they pay the hiked parking rates? Moreover, they have to visit other places for work too like loading or unloading stock and every time they will have to pay the parking charge. They don’t get this much salary,” Singh said. An employee, Rajesh Yadav, stated that the hike was unjustified as the parking lots lack smart facilities. “You don’t even get proper space to park,” he said. “Then for what the rates have been hiked?”

On her effigy being burnt by protesters, MP Kirron Kher said, “Municipal Corporation decides and it is MP’s effigy that is burnt. What do I have to do with this?” Two days ago, the MC had given the go-ahead to the firm managing the parking lots to hike the parking rates from April 1, even when the rates were increased four months ago. Anil Vohra, president of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said, “Two-wheelers are parked in the place meant for four-wheelers and four-wheelers in the place meant for two-wheelers. This is not smart parking. As per the tender document, there has to be a special space earmarked for parking for handicapped, but that is not there. Then why rates have been hiked?”

Mayor Moudgil, who had been claiming for the last 20 days that the rates would not be hiked, said that he would complain to UT Administrator Badnore. “The administrator is not in the city and I am waiting for him to return. When it was decided in the Finance and Contract Committee that the issue would be brought in the general house in April, then why were the orders of hike issued? I had clearly specified my stand in the last house meeting as well that there were issues of haphazard parking, overcharging and even then these orders were issued,” he told Chandigarh Newsline.

Moudgil said, “I got to know two days after the orders were issued that such a decision had been taken. Whatever decision is taken now, it would be taken in the interest of Chandigarh people.” The new rates of parking were implemented from Sunday. Being Sunday, a day when offices and most of the shops are closed in Chandigarh, there were not many visitors to the parking lots.

The firm managing the parking lots is expecting protests on Monday when offices and shops will open. According to the new rate list, for each entry, a car owner or a three-wheeler owner will have to pay Rs 20 for the first four hours while a two-wheeler owner will have to shell out Rs 10 for the first four hours. These rates will double every two hours.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App