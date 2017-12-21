High vehicle density of 878 per 1,000 people leads to poor air quality in city

V P Singh Badnore releases the environment report at GMCH-32 in chandigarh Wednesday. Express Photo V P Singh Badnore releases the environment report at GMCH-32 in chandigarh Wednesday. Express Photo

WITH THE registration of over 10.5 lakh vehicles till December 2015, Chandigarh has the highest per capita ownership of motorised vehicles in the country, an increase of 61,706 vehicles over 2014. According to the State of Environment Report (SoER)-2016, Chandigarh, which was released by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Wednesday, the city has a total 10,50,299 registered vehicles, which include more than 3,58,000 are passenger four-wheelers, 4,494 buses, 10,937 goods vehicles, 219 tractors and 6,68,000 two-wheelers.

Vehicle density is a high 878 per 1,000 population and is cited as one of the reasons for the not so good air quality in Chandigarh. The Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM) in the air was reported higher than the permissible limit and Sulphur Oxides (SO2), Nitrogen Oxide (N02) were reported below the permissible limit between January 2015 and December 2016. But the report says that because of the increase in the number of vehicles every year, the NO2 levels were also rising. In 2014, the number of vehicles was 9,88,593.

The good news is that the green cover increased from 53 sq km to 58.04 sq km between 2015 and 2016. There are 150 species of birds in the city and though the tree cover has dropped from 10 per cent to 9 per cent from 2013 to 2015, the forest cover has increased from 43.26 per cent to 48.03 per cent. The report related to six important environmental issues – forest and tree cover, air, water, energy, waste management and sanitation, transportation – was based on various data and figures collected between January 2015 and December 2016.

The annual permissible limit of RSPM is 60 (ug/m3) but in Chandigarh, it was reported 94.7 (ug/m3). The permissible limits of SO2 is 50 (ug/m3), and NO2 40 (ug/m3). In Chandigarh, SO2 was reported as Below Detectable Limits and N02 22.9 (ug/m3).The report stated six prime reasons behind the increasing RSPM including harvest season, effect of pollens due to lush greenery, temperature effect, location of the city and industrial surroundings, population and vehicle density and excessive transport load especially due to the use of diesel vehicles.

Chandigarh generates about 370 tonnes of municipal waste per day. The report states that the well-planned waste management structure efficiently collects and disposes of more than 97 per cent of waste material. Meanwhile, the average availability of water in Chandigarh is reasonably high at 332 litre per capita per day (LPCD) which stands second in the country after 33 LPCD of Goa.

In the field of energy, the report states that Chandigarh required 323 MW peak electricity and it receives 51 per cent of its power through Mohali (PSEB), about 9 per cent through Dhulkote (BBMB) and the remaining 40 per cent through Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. The approved master plan of Chandigarh Solar City has envisaged a mid-term target of 5 MWp Rooftop Solar (by 2017) and long-term target of 10 MWp rooftop solar plants installation by 2022 to be achieved. However, in view of the enhanced target of 100 GW to be achieved by 2022 as recently announced by GoI, has set 50 MW as SPV target for UT Administration to be achieved by 2022.

