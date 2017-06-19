High prevalence is because of sedentary lifestyle in Chandigarh, says Dr Anil Bhansali

How do you see the recent Lancet report with regard to Chandigarh?

The prevalence is certainly alarming. Several findings have come up in the report and I think the administration has to take some steps to bring the situation under control. Steps could be more screening and awareness.

There are three main findings regarding Chandigarh in the study. Other than high prevalence among the 15 states, the pre-diabetes rates are also higher in the city.

The high prevalence is because of sedentary lifestyle in the city. There is poor awareness among the people as well. Also, the urban poor is now affected, because they eat a lot of junk food. The cost of living is higher in an urban city and to manage all the finances, they (urban poor) usually eat food, which is low in proteins and fats, but high in carbohydrates.

What needs to be done by the administration? Are they doing enough?

More awareness about dietary habits is required. Also, frequent screening programmes are needed. There should be an education programme on what to eat and what not to eat. A lot has to be done by the administration and the public too has a role to play.

What is your message to the public?

City residents are taking high-calorie foods. I think people have to restrict themselves. They should know what to eat and what not to eat.

Do you think there is enough awareness among the public.

No, I don’t think there is much awareness among the public about diabetes. Much more is required.

You are planning to track the patients who were enrolled for the IMCR-India Diabetes study?

We have a plan to track all those people again, who were then enrolled for our study. We can track them and see their conditions now, like what complications they have developed.

The rate of prediabetes is also high in the city.

There is a need to focus on the prediabetes population in the city. Prediabetes population doesn’t turn to diabetes overnight. So, time is still left with us to take measures, so that we can save this population from becoming diabetic.

