High Court quashes show-cause notice issued to Mohali mayor

In a major relief for Mohali Mayor Kulwant Singh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday quashed the show-cause noticed issued to him by the Punjab government for allegedly causing loss to the state exchequer in the purchase of a tree-pruning machine.

Justice Daya Chaudhary allowed the plea filed by Kulwant Singh against the show-cause notice issued to him by the government and also gave liberty to the state to proceed as per law in case they want to take action against him in future. A detailed judgment copy was not immediately available.

The matter had reached the High Court last month and the government had been restrained by the bench from taking any action against Kulwant on the possible order to be passed in pursuance to the show-cause notice. Kulwant had pleaded that the notice was issued to him by the Punjab’s Department of Local Government with a pre-determined mind to remove him as councillor of the Mohali Municipal Corporation.

Kulwant was accused of purchasing the machine at an “inflated cost” of Rs 1.79 crore and the government had informed the High Court that the Chief Vigilance Officer found that the work was awarded, at six-seven times more than the available Indian rates, to a particular foreign manufacturer in violation of the rules. The government had also said that Rs 89.50 lakh has already been paid for the machine which is yet to be delivered to the corporation by the successful bidder.

Responding to the government probe report, Kulwant had said that the government has no “authority to give directions to the MC (Municipal Corporation) SAS Nagar” and the contract of the tree-pruning machine cannot be cancelled by the government as the municipality is independent from state control. He had also questioned the appointment of the investigating officer in the case.

Stating that the 50 per cent amount of the payment paid to the contractor was done in accordance with the terms and conditions mentioned in the tender, Kulwant had denied that he has caused any loss to the state exchequer or the corporation. He also told the court the machine is standing on the premises of the supplier at Dera Bassi.

