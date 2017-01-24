High Court notice to Haryana on PIL seeking settlement of Morni Hills land

The Punjab and Haryana High Court The Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Haryana government on a PIL seeking settlement of land in Morni Hills in Panchkula in a time-bound manner. The PIL sought the settlement as recommended by a committee in 1987 so that the rights of villagers cultivating the land could be decided.

The petition, filed by Shivalik Vikas Manch president Vijay Bansal, came up for hearing before the division bench comprising Justices S S Saron and Darshan Singh. The authorities concerned have been directed to file their replies by March 22.

It was submitted that the Morni Hills area was included in Haryana in 1966 from Himachal Pradesh and since then the Haryana government has failed to recognise and record Morni residents’ land ownership rights over “Nau Taur” land (new broken land for cultivation) even after more than 50 years despite declaration by the then chief minister in 1980.

The petitioner has submitted that the residents of Morni area have been traditionally dependent on agriculture and the Haryana government has not been able to solve the “Nau Taur” problem.

However, Himachal has long ago solved the problem of “Nau-Taur” land and given rights of such land to its people.

It was in 1987 that the then commissioner of Ambala division T D Jogpal submitted a detailed report regarding the land rights of the Morni area people and recommended immediate fresh settlement.

Then sub-divisional officer (civil) Kalka was appointed as the settlement officer in Morni Hills, but he has not completed the settlement till date in spite of spending Rs1.64 crore.

The court was informed that the total area of the Morni Hills is around 60,000 acres out of which 50,807 acre has been acquired by the forest department as per the Survey of India map. The ownership of local proprietors is over 9,191 acre as per the revenue records.

There is about 642 acre land that is under cultivation on the spot but not recorded in the revenue records and only 149 acre land is under forest cover on the spot.

It was submitted that the forest department has admitted that the land measuring 846 acres being “Nau Taur” which is to be verified on the spot by way of settlement.