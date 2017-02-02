High Court allows voting rights to ex-minister Avtar Henry

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday allowed former Punjab minister Avtar Henry alias Avtar Singh Sanghera to cast his vote in the February 4 Assembly elections.

Henry, a four-time Congress MLA from Jalandhar North constituency, has been embroiled in dual citizenship row. After it came to light that he had obtained a British passport in 1968, his Indian citizenship was cancelled by the Union Home Ministry in 2012.

Even as his revision petition is pending before the Home Ministry, Henry moved HC challenging his constituency returning officer’s decision dated January 6 to cancel his registration in the electoral rolls. The court has now stayed the returning officer’s order and granted Henry the liberty to file an appeal within 10 days.