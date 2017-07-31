Heroin has closer link with crime acts, says NCB zonal director

Criminals in the city are reported to be addicts, mostly to heroin nowadays, said Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sleuths. The Chandigarh unit of the bureau, which nabbed drug peddlers in the region, claimed that consumption of heroin is higher among the criminals, followed by charas and other contraband. Kaustubh Sharma, NCB zonal director, told the Chandigarh Newsline that heroin has a closer link with criminal activities. “It is not necessary that every criminal is a drug addict. But most of them, especially linked with snatching and thefts, are reportedly drug addicts and most of them consume heroin,” he said.

In order to fulfill the desire of this contraband, the addicts are pushed towards committing more snatchings and thefts.

“Heroin is slightly expensive than other drugs. When there is a demand for money to fulfil desire of this contraband, the addicts move to commit snatchings and thefts,” said Sharma, adding that this contraband gives more pleasure to the addicts and helps them overcome the fear of committing crime.

The NCB zonal director also said the supply of heroin has been coming mainly from Delhi these days. “We have nabbed a few drug peddlers who revealed that they brought heroin from Delhi and were here for supply,” he said.

Going by the incidents in the past there were criminals who were involved closely with intoxicants. In August 2016, the Chandigarh Police had booked a prisoner of Model Jail after he was found possessing 4.9 gm heroin. The complainant in the case, Parveen Kumar, welfare officer, Model Jail, Burail, reported that during the search, 4.9 gms of heroin has been recovered from a prisoner, Sukhwinder Singh, who is lodged in Model Jail, Burail.

The same time, the Chandigarh Police had also arrested undertrial Rajan Bhatti, who managed to give a slip to the policemen from the district court at Sector 43 on October 13, 2015. The police had recovered a country-made pistol along with five live cartridges and 15 gm heroin from Bhatti’s possession.

In December 2016, the CIA sleuths had arrested a person – Manoj Kumar – along with his accomplice Gursevak Singh with 2 kg heroin in Mohali. The accused was earlier also arrested under sections of NDPS. Police sources had told that accused Manoj was out on parole and he did not return to the jail and indulged in drug peddling.

In 2015, the Chandigarh Police had arrested two persons involved in vehicle theft and burglaries in the city. One car, four motorcycles, two laptops, eight cellphones, two air conditioners and a rickshaw were recovered from them. The police said both the accused were drug addicts and used to commit theft to fulfill their needs of drugs.

