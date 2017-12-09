Henderson Brooks report being kept under wraps to save political skin, says Punjab CM 

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh CM Punjab during the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh Friday. Sahil Walia Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh CM Punjab during the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh Friday. Sahil Walia

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Friday said the Henderson Brooks report on the 1962 war between India and China should have been made public a long time ago and that it continued to be under wraps to “save political skin”. Speaking during a panel discussion at the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh, moderated by senior journalist Vir Sanghvi, Amarinder said, “The Henderson Brooks report should have come long time ago. It is only to save political skin. Otherwise we all know what’s in it. I have also written about the 1962 war. There is nothing that we don’t know. It was a political decision and they want to keep it under wraps and I do not know why that is happening,” Amarinder said while responding to a question by Sanghvi.

Amarinder added that the fault of “precipitating” the war lay with India. “Yes, it was our fault. We provoked the Chinese. We did go forward. The forward policy was the government policy,” Amarinder said. The Chief Minister also minced no words in criticising the movement, deployment and withdrawal of army battalions during the war, saying that brigade commander of 62 Brigade, Brig Hoshiar Singh, had five battalions for a compact defence at Sela Pass, but was not given a chance to operate. “The troops of 4 Div, which was moved to the North East, were not training for past two years, but were building houses in Ambala,” he said. “It was not the the job of the Army. It was an unfortunate thing that happened,” Amarinder said.

Amarinder also questioned the idea of the then intelligence chief who told the Prime Minister to go in for flag waving at posts. “It was a disputed territory and it [war] was to be expected,” Amarinder said. Answering a question from the audience that 1962 war was a revenge that China had planned in 1959, when India allowed Dalai Lama to enter the country from Tibet, Amarinder said, “May be it was the catalyst. The policy was also faulty.”

On claims and counter-claims by India and Pakistan as to who won the 1965 India Pakistan war, Amarinder said, “I do not know what Pakistan says, but certainly it was more or less a draw. In fact, we had come to a point and I remember that discussion also. The medium guns were down to two rounds per gun, per day. We did not have any ammunition left and had that war carried on for another week, we would have probably been throwing stones at each other. That was the scenario. It was really a pathetic sort of situation.”

