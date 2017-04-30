Helping hand: Govt schools create book bank service at library to help EWS students

Students with the donated books at the library of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 16, Chandigarh. Kamleshwar Singh Students with the donated books at the library of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 16, Chandigarh. Kamleshwar Singh

To provide free books to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students, various government schools across the city have created book bank service in their library. The school authorities are approaching the privileged students to donate used books to support the cause. All donated books have been provided to the EWS students. The initiative has already begun at Government Senior Secondary Schools (GMSSS) located in sectors 16, 37, 10, 21, 19 and 32, where the school authorities have made a book bank in their library. At some government schools, the practice is being carried out for the past couple of years where ever year students up to Class VIII donate their books to the school book bank. Under the Right to Education Act, every year the National Council for Education and Research (NCERT) provides free books to the government schools for students from classes I to VIII. In Chandigarh, the NCERT provides free books to 114 government schools.

Harneet Kaur, principal, Sector 37 Government Model Senior secondary school (GMSSS), said: “The motive of the service is to provide the books to the economic weaker sections and encourage the students every year to donate their books at the end of their session.” She added: “It’s a chain process, which helps the needy students who cannot afford books. Through this, we also save the trees, which are being used to make pages. Others school also should also adopt this culture.”

Atul Kumar, a Class XII science student of GMSSS in Sector 16 and son of a driver, said there are some books in the science stream like physics and chemistry that are very expensive and not easily affordable for weaker section students, but all these books I got for free from my school book bank, donated by our seniors.” Chandikar Prashad, a labour whose son studies in GMSSS-37 said: “Its very helpful because its difficult to give education to children in the income of a labour. Ever since my son received all books from the school library donated by students, it is helping a lot in his education.”

