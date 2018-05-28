Heli-taxi service from Chandigarh to Shimla to start from June 4

The Pawan Hans chopper will provide the services from June 4 this year. (Representational) The Pawan Hans chopper will provide the services from June 4 this year. (Representational)

IN A bid to promote heli-tourism between two state capitals of Chandigarh and Shimla, the government of Himachal Pradesh and Pawan Hans have decided to start heli-taxi services.

The Pawan Hans chopper will provide the services from June 4 this year. A spokesperson of the Chandigarh International Airport Limited said that the service would be available every Monday and Friday in the beginning.

“After seeing the response from the public, the frequency of chopper rides will be increased,” stated the spokesperson.

It will be a twenty-minute morning flight between the two destinations. The chopper will take off from Shimla at 8 am and reach Chandigarh at 8.20 am. For passengers planning their journey from Chandigarh to Shimla, the flight will take off at 9 am from Chandigarh airport and reach Shimla at 9.20 am.

The chopper will have 20 seats and the minimum fare for one passenger will be Rs 2,999.

“It will provide good connectivity to Shimla from Chandigarh and will promote tourism as well. Passengers will be told about the safety precautions they need to take while boarding the chopper,” the official said.

There is currently no air connectivity between Chandigarh and Shimla. Earlier, services were started between Shimla and Chandigarh temporarily but these were discontinued later.

Passengers have to travel to Shimla by road from Chandigarh and it takes around three hours and a half to reach.

