Heavy rush at income tax office ahead of last day for filing returns

The income tax office witnessed heavy rush a day ahead of the last date for filing returns with tax payers complaining there were not enough counters at the IT (Income Tax) department.

One Gokul Singh said the department had not provided enough counters to enable tax payers to file returns. Four counters had been set up at the Aykar Seva Kendra.

Another tax payer,J R Goyal,said the condition was more difficult for senior citizens. I have been waiting in the queue for over two hours but I have not been able to file the returns, he said.

The IT department had set up counters for people with annual incomes less than Rs 5 lakh to file returns while people with incomes higher than Rs 5 lakh were asked to file returns on-line.

Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax,Panchkula circle,Manveet Singh Sehgal,said that in view of the rush returns would be accepted till 8 pm on Wednesday.

We will also issue acknowledgment slips to the tax payers and later issue return receipts to speed up the return filing job, said Singh adding many tax payers had filed their returns on-line.

Further,Singh said the IT department,allowing the filing of IT returns on-line,had not made digital signatures mandatory.

The people can file the returns online and later submit the receipt generated to the IT office in Bangalore as confirmation, he said.

