Heavy rains throws life out of gear in Chandigarh

Heavy rains on Monday lashed Chandigarh and adjoining Mohali and Panchkula areas, throwing life out of gear in the cities. Major roads were submerged after about three hours of rains in the morning, leading to massive traffic jams in several areas.

Union Territory Chandigarh recorded 115 mm rainfall between 8:30 am till 2:30 pm, a Met department official said. Traffic snarls were a common sight on important arteries in Chandigarh, Mohali Dera Bassi and Zirakpur with office- goers the worst hit. Several cars, stuck on flooded thoroughfares, especially the 200-feet airport road in Mohali, broke down, leaving commuters stranded.

Two-wheelers could be seen wading through knee-deep water that had accumulated on roads from clogged drainage systems, exposing claims of civic authorities on preparations to deal with logging problems.

