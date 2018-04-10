Heavy rain lashes Punjab, no crop loss reported

Even as Punjab received mild to heavy rainfall coupled with hailstorm and cyclonic winds last night and wee hours Monday, however, no loss of ready-to-harvest wheat crop was reported from any part of the state. Awareness of farmers, timely advisories and online weather facilities helped farmers protect their crops. The danger, however, is not over yet. According to the Met department, Punjab may receive heavy showers coupled with strong winds till April 11. Experts have advised farmers to construct trenches and dig up some earth on the sides of the field in case there is rain.

As per the Met department, Punjab’s districts have received 1.0 mm to 14.0 mm rainfall while the lodging of the crop was reported from Kapurthala and Mohali districts. “Due to continuous bad weather during the wheat harvesting season every year, the farmers now have become more cautious and they check the weather conditions online during the harvesting season ,” said Dr JS Bains, Director Punjab Agriculture department.

“We had advised them not to irrigate the crop now because the roots of irrigated crop gets weak due to softness of the earth and strong winds then uproot them,” the Director added.

“This time we were getting regular SMSs from Agriculture department officials and also we were checking the weather conditions regularly online for the last two weeks because we needed to irrigate our crop,” said a farmer Amarjit Singh from Bhogpur in Jalandhar. Another farmer Jagdeep Singh from Sangrur’s Kanoi village said, “In our village around 5 per cent lodging was reported due to strong winds and hailstorm, but still this loss is recoverable if such winds don’t blow.”

Experts from the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana, when contacted, informed that though slow and normal rain during this season is not bad for the ‘standing crop’ but heavy rain and strong winds would damage them as crops get detached from the soil.

