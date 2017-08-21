Heavy downpour paralyzes normal life in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali

Early morning heavy monsoon rain paralyzed the traffic movements across the Tricity – Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, triggering massive traffic jam for more than three hours on Monday. The heavy downpour submerged most of the Tricity roads including Zirakpur highway from the side of Derabassi in Mohali.

The Meteorological Department says about 112mm rain was reported in Chandigarh and neighboring areas between 8.30am and 11.30am. The MET department officials say the monsoon will continue in coming days but the density of the rain will low.

The rainwater entered inside the houses in residential colonies and societies situated in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali. The most affected roads included all the entry points of Chandigarh from the side of Mohali and Panchkula. Madhay Marg from the side of Panchkula and Dakshin Marg from the side Mohali witnessed of 3km long traffic jam and traffic was moving at a very slow pace.

Traffic police authorities preferred to shut all traffic lights at important junctions and regulate the traffic manually. In Chandigarh, water entered in the houses situated in government quarters in Sector 33, Sector 40, Sector 46 and even in the quarters of staff members of Punjab Engineering College (PEC).

In Panchkula, residents of Sector 19, who are residing near Railway crossing, from where a drainage was passing, were forced to come out of their houses as the rain water entered the houses. In Mohali, Ghaggar river, which also passing through Panchkula, has been flowing above the normal water level and district authorities have sounded alert asking people residing on the river banks for leaving their shanties.

All attempts of commuters to reach their destinations through alternative routes turn futile when these routes were also found choked with heavy rain water and jam packed.

