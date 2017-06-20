Heavy downpour in Tricity, 6-year-old Panchkula boy swept away, Mohali woman electrocuted

At the spot from where Sameer was washed away at Indira Colony in Panchkula on Monday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) At the spot from where Sameer was washed away at Indira Colony in Panchkula on Monday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

IN THE aftermath of the heavy downpour in Tricity on Monday, a six-year-old child in Panchukla was swept away in the waters of a nullah and a woman in Mohali died due to electrocution inside her home into which rainwater had seeped in. The Tricity was hit by thunderstorm on Monday. Chandigarh received 43.4mm rainfall, according to the weather department. Sameer Ahmad, the Panchkula child, was playing outside his house in Indira Nagar slum colony with his friends after the rain stopped in the afternoon, when he slipped and fell into the nullah.

The water in the drain had increased due to the rainfall, and Sameer, a class 2 student, was swept away by the flowing water. “He returned home after the rain stopped and I changed his clothes. Suddenly more children passed by our house saying there is a snake in the water. My son also joined them. Within no time neighbours raised the alarm that Sameer has drowned. When I went to see him, he was not there and was swept by the waters,” said the victim’s inconsolable mother, Chhoti. The house of the family is located close to the nullah, which joins the Ghaggar river. Sameer’s body had not been found until late in the evening. Incharge, Police Post in Sector 16, Panchkula, Sub-Inspector Baldev Singh told Chandigarh Newsline that the police were making all efforts to recover the body.

“We fear the child may have been swept away all the way to the other end of the nullah. The water level was high in the afternoon and now it has come down. We have searched all the areas from where the nullah passes, but we have not been able to find the body so far,” he said. “We are hopeful that we would be able to find his body soon as now the water level has decreased.” Residents of the area alleged that the police party arrived late. On Monday evening, fire tenders were also called by the police to the spot. In another tragic incident, 40-year-old Ranjeet Kaur Rani died by electrocution when she went into a rain-sogged room at her house in Adarsh Nagar colony at Balongi. The incident happened on Monday afternoon.

Water had entered the house during the rain. Kaur lived with her two children. Her neighbour B C Premi said that water entered the room where the inverter was kept and she went inside the room to switch the inverter off so that she could bale out the water. “When she entered the room, she was electrocuted as a live wire was lying on the floor of the room. The moment Rani entered the room she was electrocuted and fell on the ground. Her daughter was also present in the house and she was also getting out water from another room,” Premi said.

The daughter, Harpreet Kaur, who fainted on seeing her dead mother was admitted to a private hospital by her neighbours. When she gained consciousness, she told one of her neighbours, Harjeet Singh, that she heard a cry of her mother and when she went near the room, she found that her mother was lying on the floor, following which she called the neighbours. “I rushed to Rani’s house after Harpreet called me. I saw that Rani was lying on the floor. Another neighbour who was also present at the spot said that Rani was no more. After hearing this, Harpreet fell unconscious,” Harjeet said.

Rani’s husband is a farmer in Amritsar. She shifted to Balongi from Amritsar for their children’s schooling. Her son is studying in ninth class in a private school while daughter Harpreet Kaur passed her senior secondary examination this year. The police said that they had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App