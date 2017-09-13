Health minister assures PGI of full support for improving ATC

Trauma Centre at PGI, Chandigarh. Express Archive Trauma Centre at PGI, Chandigarh. Express Archive

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, has assured the PGI administration that every kind of support will be provided to improve the Advanced Trauma Centre(ATC) of the institute. A statement issued on Tuesday stated that Choubey who visited the Advanced Trauma Centre, PGI, on Tuesday evening, visited the trauma centre. “The faculty members posted in the ATC took him around to meet different types of patients. The minister met the patients and gifted them with bouquets. He was satisfied with the facilities provided in ATC,” it said.

It further said that Choubey has assured the faculty that “at his level he would provide help for whatever is required to further improve the centre”. “Due to shortage of time he was not able to visit other areas of the Institute. He promised to visit PGI again soon,” the PGI statement said.

“Immunology CME”

The Departments of Immunopathology and Translational & Regenerative Medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh, are jointly organising a CME In Immunology & Flow cytometry workshop on Stem Cells from September 11-13.

“This academic event is designed to cater the scientific learning need of post-graduate students, research scientists, clinicians and junior faculty who have chosen immunology or relevant field for pursuing their scientific research,” the statement said.

