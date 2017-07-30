Health department plans strategy to eliminate malaria by 2020

Health officials say that 30 cases of malaria have been recorded in the city this year so far. (Express archives) Health officials say that 30 cases of malaria have been recorded in the city this year so far. (Express archives)

After Union Health Ministry released the National Strategic Plan (NSP) for eradication of malaria for the year 2017-22 earlier this month, the Chandigarh health department too has formulated a strategy to eliminate the disease from the city by 2020.

The NSP has been prepared based on the last year’s National Framework for Malaria Elimination (NFME) of national vector borne disease control programme (NVBDCP) and World Health Organisation (WHO) global strategy for malaria elimination (2016-2030). Under the plan, malaria transmission in the country has been divided into four categories.

UT health officials said on Saturday that recently a meeting was held under the chairmanship of UT health secretary and several decisions were taken to eliminate it from the city. “We will soon start training our lab technicians. It is an effort to conduct early diagnosis of malaria cases in the city,” said Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, UT’s anti-Malaria officer. He said that the department would try to eliminate the disease from the city by 2018.

Aggarwal said that now onwards blood slides of pregnant women, fever cases would be taken for early diagnosis of malaria. “It has been made mandatory to take blood samples in all such cases,” said Aggarwal. According to the health department, another important area, where the health department would work on is source reduction of the vector. “We have already started clearing the breeding points in the city. Out of the 651 breeding spots about 500 have been already cleared,” the officials said.

A health official said that during a house to house survey, space spray will be used in vulnerable areas, to control the vector. This year, till now, health officials said that 30 positive cases have been recorded in the city. Last year, total number of malaria cases recorded in were 122. “As per our plan, we will also include NGO’s and other organisations so that they can own up one particular area, and then make that area malaria free,” Aggarwal said.

