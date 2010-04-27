Head constables on duty scuffle over the right to chair

In the afternoon on Monday,Balwinder Kaur sat on a chair occupied by Jaswant Singh till a few minutes ago.

Jaswant returned and asked her to get up,as there was no other chair around. Kaur refused to get up and an argument began.

Incidentally,Balwinders husband Sukhwinder Singh was nearby. Seeing his wife in trouble,he intervened. Soon,Jaswant and Sukhwinder came to blows. In the melee,Balwinders clothes were torn.

Jaswant,Sukhwinder and Balwinder are head constables of the Punjab Police. The incident took place when they were on duty at the VIP gate (gate number 2) of Punjab Secretariat,Sector 1.

There was only one chair around and I sat on it. Jaswant Singh came and started misbehaving with me. When my husband intervened,he picked up the chair and hit him with it, head constable Balwinder told Newsline. As I tried to stop him,he pushed me and my clothes were torn. It was then that we went to the police station.

Jaswant said it was a conspiracy to defame him,as the couple owed him money. She and her husband owe me Rs 3 lakh in a property matter. They are trying to defame me and make false complaints so that they dont have the pay the money and can blackmail me, Jaswant said.

After the incident,both parties went to the Sector-3 police station,where a compromise was reached.

It was just a scuffle between two policemen on duty over a chair. They have reached a compromise and have given that to us in writing, Mahavir Singh,SHO of the Sector-3 police station,said.

