He left without any bag, said would be back by Monday: Shergill’s wife

The mystery of the murder of local Congress leader Rajwant Singh Shergill, whose body was found in his car on Wednesday, has deepened with his wife saying on Friday that he left the house on Sunday night in an “unusual” manner.

Aman, who teaches at a Kharar college, said Shergill told her he was going to Delhi and would be back in a day, but did not carry any belongings with him which, she thought, was unusual because he was in the habit of carrying a bag or a suitcase even for very short trips. According to Shergill’s itinerary found in the car, he was supposed to pay obeisance at a gurdwara in Delhi and then attend a party meeting.

Talking to Newsline, Aman said that around 7 on Sunday morning, he suddenly left the house in his night suit and returned around 11 am. “Thereafter, he met local SHO Vinod Kumar, his friend, and both of them had lunch at a restaurant in Sunny Enclave. He returned in the evening and some time between 9 and 10 pm, he left the house saying he was going to Delhi and would be back by Monday. Although he was behaving normally, he only carried along a file and a suit with him. He also put his licensed weapons, which were lying in the car, back in the house before leaving,” said his inconsolable wife.

Although the police refused to divulge any details, sources said that Shergill routinely met an old friend at Kharar for a few minutes after leaving the house. SHO Kumar said, “We had lunch in the afternoon and he was his usual self.”

Kharar (Sadar) SHO Surjit Singh said, “Shergill had called the police to inform about an abandoned car on Mohali-Kharar road Sunday night and we removed the car.’’

Going by the estimated time of death according to the post-mortem report and Shergill’s last sighting, he is suspected to have been murdered some time between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Aman said that Shergill usually carried three phones and the family called him several times on Monday and Tuesday. “Initially, there was no response but on Tuesday, the calls were being rejected from the other side,” she said.

Meanwhile, the police said that they have not been able to make any headway into the matter. “I’m not following the investigation and it is being handled by SP G S Grewal. So I do not know much about the case,” said SSP G S Sandhu.

Grewal, however, refused to divulge any details. Sources said that the police had failed to find any clue from the questioning of the divorced husband of Shergill’s woman friend whose photos were found in the car. The police are now looking at the mutual acquaintances of Shergill and the woman friend, as the killer is believed to have known them both.

