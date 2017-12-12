HCS ‘Question Paper Leak’: Apex court remands case to High Court

Supreme Court. (File) Supreme Court. (File)

THE SUPREME Court has remanded back the case of the alleged question paper leak of Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) preliminary examination 2017 to Punjab and Haryana High Court nearly two months after it took suo moto cognizance of the pending litigation here and decided to hear it itself.

The apex court has said that the High Court “would be best suited to monitor the investigation which is being carried out by the SIT” of Chandigarh Police and noted that, “insofar as the present case is concerned, it has served its purpose and stands disposed of.”

The bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan has also ordered that the High Court “would be free to consider” the representation of the former High Court Registrar (Recruitment) Dr Balwinder Kumar Sharma, who is accused of leaking the paper to some of the candidates, in case he approaches it against his suspension order.

“Since we find that the High Court has taken up the matter in all earnest in order to find out as to whether there was any leakage in the examination paper or not and has also taken steps as mentioned above, we are of the opinion that the High Court would be best suited to monitor the investigation which is being carried out by the SIT,” the order reads.

The apex court order, passed on Friday, was made public on Monday. The transfer order was passed following the submission of the status report of the investigation by the SIT in the case.

“The Supreme Court has gone through the interim report and decided that the case will now be entirely heard by the High Court,” advocate Asha Gopalan Nair, who represented the SIT in the apex court, told The Indian Express. The SIT has summoned nearly 20 persons and recorded their statements in connection with the paper leak case, the bench said while quoting the interim investigation report.

“Certain prima facie observations are also made in this report. However, it is stated that certain records, which are crucial for carrying out further investigation, are required, details whereof are given in paragraph 5 of the said report. The registry of the High Court may supply those documents to the SIT for carrying out further investigation,” the apex court said in the order.

Meanwhile, Sharma has also withdrawn his Special Leave Petition from the Supreme Court against the High Court order in which disciplinary action and suspension was recommended against him.

His lawyer Anup Jain said in view of the case transfer, they had to withdraw their plea.

“However, it would be open to the petitioner to make representation against the suspension order to the High Court. As and when such a representation is made, the High Court would be free to consider the same,” the apex court said.

The case dates back to August when a candidate had approached the High Court, alleging that the preliminary examination conducted on July 16 for 109 posts of the Haryana subordinate judiciary had been leaked a day before the examination.

The woman candidate had alleged that two fellow candidates “offered” her the question paper for Rs 1 crore and even disclosed to her two questions in the paper.

The High Court’s preliminary inquiry had found that Sharma, in the past one year, had exchanged 760 calls and messages with one of the candidates and provided her the paper.

The case is being probed by the SIT which last month had arrested Sunita, who had topped the preliminary examination and is also one of the main accused in the case. The examination was later cancelled by the High Court.

